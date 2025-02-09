Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Arabia suspends Multiple-Entry Visas for Pakistanis; here’s why

Saudi Arabia Suspends Multiple Entry Visas For Pakistanis Heres Why

RIYADH – Residents of Pakistan and over a dozen countries have been affected by Saudi Arabia’s New Visa rules ahead of Hajj 2025.

Kingdom implemented a new visa policy affecting visitors from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen to tighten pilgrims’ control during Hajj.

Under these regulations, the Arab nation suspended issuance of one-year multiple-entry visas, only issuing single-entry visas, which will be valid for a month time.

Saudi Multiple Entry Visa Update

Under revised Visa policy, Pakistani passengers will get single-entry visa valid for 30 days. Applicants will be required to submit their applications and biometric data at Etimad visa.

Riyadh made these changes to streamline process as people used to visit Kingdom on long-term visit visas to perform Hajj.

As KSA continues to regulate the pilgrimage process, authorities emphasize the importance of compliance with the new visa requirements and registration procedures.

Saudi Arabia eases visa requirements for Pakistani tourists

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

