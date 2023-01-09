Indian man seeks billions in compensation after acquittal in gang-rape case

MUMBAI – A man in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has filed a petition seeking over 100 billion Indian rupees in compensation. The man has alleged that he was not allowed to fulfill his sexual needs and was tortured during detention in a baseless case.

Kanti Lal Singh has filed the petition in a district court of Ratlam and it is expected to be taken up in the coming days. He moved the court after he was acquitted in a gang rape case nearly after two years.

Singh, who was married when detained in the case, has sought 100 billion rupees in compensation for being deprived of the sexual pleasure for 666 days, one billion for income loss, as many for defamation and other difficulties faced by him and his family.

As the court fee is required in compensation-related cases, he has also filed an application seeking the fee exemption.

Kanti Lal Singh told the media that he was embroiled in the case despite being innocent and had to suffer mental and physical torture during the incarceration. He said his family had to lose the house and children were unable to go to school.

He said people were reluctant to offer him job due to the serious allegations levelled against him. His lawyer Vijay Singh Yadav said a false case had damaged his client’s life, adding that the complainant in the rape case had misused her rights. He also said his client was trapped in the case by the woman’s husband over personal enmity.