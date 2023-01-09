Tourists head to China as borders reopened after three years

BEIJING - China has reopened its borders to international travelers for the first time since it imposed strict travel restrictions in March 2020 in the wake of Covid-19.
As per latest guidelines effective January 8th, arriving passengers will no longer need to quarantine but will still require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of traveling.
Observers are expecting rush of visitors especially from Hong Kong in the upcoming weeks to let people in the country move to the Guangdong province of China and other regions to reunite with families. On Sunday, more than 36,000 people from Hong Kong departed the city via its land borders according to official figures.
On Sunday, China resumed issuing passports and travel visas for mainland residents, and ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners as well.
Over the past three years, China had imposed one of the world’s strictest Covid restrictions including lockdowns and frequent testing which dent a blow to its economy.
While China is easing the restrictions, countries are increasingly ramping up measures for visitors especially from China. For example countries like the US and Italy besides others have announced that they will test the passengers coming from China, drawing sharp criticism from Beijing.
International health experts including the ones from World Health Organization (WHO) are skeptical of the data shown by China of victims of new variant of Covid-19, alleging that the country was underreporting. On the other hand, Beijing has taken aims at what it says 'discrimination' regarding its visitors.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
