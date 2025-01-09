Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Massive California wildfires claim five lives, force evacuations in L.A

SACRAMENTO –  Massive wildfires claim at least five Lives, and prompted mass evacuations in Los Angeles Area. Over seventeen hundred firefighters are currently working to contain the flames, with air and ground resources deployed across the region.

Reports in international media said the brush fire forced evacuations across the area, as the blaze was threatening some of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks, including the Hollywood sign. Firefighters are working urgently to contain the blaze as it spreads south toward Hollywood.

Los Angeles Fire Department is urging residents in the vicinity to evacuate immediately, emphasizing the importance of being prepared as the fire continues to move.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom mobilized more than 7,500 firefighting and emergency personnel to battle the growing wildfires across the state, and declared a state of emergency. He reiterated commitment to leveraging all available resources, including local and federal assistance, to contain the fires.

As inferno continue wreaking havoc, outgoing US President Joe Biden canceled his planned trip to Europe, to remain in Washington and oversee the federal response to the devastating wildfires.

Other fires continue to ravage parts of L.A County, including Eaton Fire and the Palisades Fire, both of which have resulted in evacuations for tens of thousands of residents. While the situation remains dire, utility companies have restored power to many customers, though thousands are still without electricity.

In a positive development, wind conditions, which had been gusting up to 80 mph, have improved, with gusts now ranging between 15 and 35 mph. This shift is expected to provide some relief to firefighters. The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced the closure of all schools on Thursday due to the ongoing wildfire threat.

As the Sunset Fire and other blazes continue to threaten the region, authorities are urging residents to stay informed and follow evacuation instructions to ensure their safety.

Massive forest fires in Chile kill over 100; hundreds missing

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

