Major Gen (r) Ghulam Qamar reappointed chief of religious education body for 3 years

ISLAMABAD – Major General (Retired) Dr. Ghulam Qamar got another three years as Director General of the Directorate General for Religious Education DGRE.

The former serviceman has been reappointed for the role at the time when the incumbent government introduced new regulations for the registration of seminaries in the country.

Dr. Qamar will continue to lead the initiative focused on madrassah reforms for another three years as the religious education body aims to reform religious schools, with the director’s tenure initially set at 1.5 years. He highlighted three main sectors of Pakistan’s education system: public institutions, private schools, and madrassahs.

Six years back, PTI-led government came up with strategy to merge madressahs into broader education system. While previous reform efforts faced numerous obstacles.

Sharif-led government approved religious seminaries bill after being pushed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) for the registration process for Madrassahs. The bill seeks to return registration control to district officials and reduce government oversight, a move JUIF claims would protect seminary autonomy.