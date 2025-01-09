Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SC moved for setting minimum wage at $1,000 in Pakistan

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to set the minimum wage at $1,000 in Pakistan.

The constitutional petition was filed by Advocate Fahmida Nawaz Ansari in the Lahore Registry of the apex court. The petitions states that the minimum wage in Pakistan should be equivalent to one thousand dollars.

The petition names the federal and provincial governments as respondents and argues that Pakistan remained a British colony, and still the same laws apply here.

It is also pointed out that American and British court decisions and laws are recognized in judicial cases in Pakistan.

The petition further states that the minimum wage in both the United States and the United Kingdom stands at $1,000.

The petitioner asked the court to order the government to set a minimum wage of $1,000 in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the federal government increased the minimum wage from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000 in the budget 2024-25.

The increase in the wage was announced by Finance Minister Aurangzeb in the National Assembly while presenting the budget.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

