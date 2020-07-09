PTA to take an important decision on PUBG ban today
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday to decide whether to extend or remove the ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
The online game was temporarily suspended on July 1, 2020. PTA, In a statement, said it had received several complaints about the game being addictive and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.
Press Release: In view of complaints received from different segments of society, PTA has decided to temporarily suspend the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. pic.twitter.com/ZUea4G277k— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020
According to media reports, cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have been reported. Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020
The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard public is encouraged to provide feedback through consultation-pubg@pta.gov.pk by July 10, 2020.— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020
In June, a teenage boy in Lahore's Hanjarwal committed suicide after his parents stopped him from playing the game.
Similarly, in another case, a 20-year-old boy took his own life in Saddar Bazaar neighborhood in North Cantonment.
PUBG is a survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others. Players from all over the world compete against each other or in teams. They attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.
- Coronavirus — Asia Cup 2020 delayed; Pakistan to host tournament in ...06:42 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 242,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,983 confirmed ...06:40 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola06:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- SBP revises banking hours with effective from July 1306:05 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan to reopen educational institutions in September05:57 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's ...02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 8101:31 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- Beyonce is an Italian, not African-American, US politician claims01:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020