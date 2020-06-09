5 killed after oil refinery catches fire in Faisalabad
Web Desk
10:59 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
5 killed after oil refinery catches fire in Faisalabad
Share

FAISALABAD – At least five persons were killed and another 8 got injured after fire erupted in an oil refinery in Faisalabad.

According to media reports, the fire erupted in oil refinery situated at Mullanpur Road near Thikriwala area in Faisalabad due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to three persons who died on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 in 8 vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary and their identification was yet to be made while police have started investigation of the incident.

More From This Category
Pakistan to give befitting response to India if ...
01:41 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for ...
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan ...
10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
09:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 ...
08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr