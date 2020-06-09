5 killed after oil refinery catches fire in Faisalabad
Share
FAISALABAD – At least five persons were killed and another 8 got injured after fire erupted in an oil refinery in Faisalabad.
According to media reports, the fire erupted in oil refinery situated at Mullanpur Road near Thikriwala area in Faisalabad due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to three persons who died on the spot.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 in 8 vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
The bodies were shifted to a mortuary and their identification was yet to be made while police have started investigation of the incident.
- Pakistan to give befitting response to India if carries out any ...01:41 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Germany voices serious concerns over Israeli annexation plan12:42 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in ...11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan IED explosion10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 119,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,356 confirmed ...09:56 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- I stopped endorsing fairness creams, because it didn’t feel right: ...02:51 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad02:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom set up Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund01:34 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020