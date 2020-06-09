Federal Cabinet meets to discuss, COVID-19, economic situation today
11:41 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.
According to media reports, the meeting will also discuss budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year.
The meeting will also review the steps taken to stifle the spread of coronavirus.
The fate of the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills will also be discussed in the meeting.
The federal cabinet will also discuss the implementation of the commission’s report on the Sugar crisis.
