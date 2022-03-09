ATC accepts President’s plea to set aside immunity in Parliament attack case
Court reserves verdict which is set to be announced on March 15
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court has approved the plea filed by President Dr Arif Alvi, as he wanted to set aside the immunity from prosecution granted to him by the Pakistani constitution.
Reports in local media said the court reserved the verdict in the case which will be announced on March 15.
Alvi was nominated in the case along with other ruling party leaders under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 for allegedly attacking the buildings of the state broadcaster and Parliament.
Meanwhile, the court will now give its decision on the acquittal pleas filed by the president as well as other PTI leaders, including some federal ministers.
Last Saturday, Alvi had gone to the court and prayed before the court to revoke the facility of immunity in the case as he termed it un-Islamic citing Islamic jurisprudence.
He set history by appearing before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.
On the other hand, many Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, NCOC Chief and Planning Minister Asad Umar and other requested for acquittal.
Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to ... 10:19 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi set history by appearing before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on ...
The court had acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the PTI chairman, at the time of an attack on parliament, on October 29, 2020.
On Aug 31, 2014, workers of both parties started march towards Parliament House when they clashed with police at the Constitution Avenue. The protesters also broke into PTV building and briefly took control of the government building.
Parliament Attack Case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan 10:52 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack ...
