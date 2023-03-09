Afghan TV channel invites all-female panel on Women's Day discussion

The forlorn hope of women's empowerment and independence in Afghanistan is no more a dream as International Women's Day 2023, held annually on March 08, marked the first and rare instance of women coming out in public without worrying about punishment or discrimination. In a surprising turn of events, an Afghan news channel, Tolo News, aired an all-female panel with an audience of women, of course, to celebrate Women’s Day.
This astonishing step taken by the ruling Afghan government came more as a shock considering how many female journalists either left the profession or started working off-air.
The panel discussion — of three women and one female moderator — however, followed strict dress codes with surgical masks covering their faces while they talked about the position of women in Islam.
“A woman has rights from an Islamic point of view … it is her right to be able to work, to be educated,” said journalist Asma Khogyani during the panel.
Another panelist, former university professor Zakira Nabil said women would continue to find ways to learn and work. “Whether you want it or not, women exist in this society … if it’s not possible to get an education at school, she will learn knowledge at home,” she told the panel.
View this post on Instagram
Ever since the Taliban government took over Afghanistan, women have been banned from schools and universities, and also restricted from NGOs. Marred by alarming economic crises, Afghani women were forced to turn to self-employed work such as tailoring at home.
In light of international criticism and public uproar, the Taliban government continues to defend itself by stating that they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.