Afghan TV channel invites all-female panel on Women's Day discussion

Web Desk 10:29 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
The forlorn hope of women's empowerment and independence in Afghanistan is no more a dream as International Women's Day 2023, held annually on March 08, marked the first and rare instance of women coming out in public without worrying about punishment or discrimination. In a surprising turn of events, an Afghan news channel, Tolo News, aired an all-female panel with an audience of women, of course, to celebrate Women’s Day.

This astonishing step taken by the ruling Afghan government came more as a shock considering how many female journalists either left the profession or started working off-air. 

The panel discussion — of three women and one female moderator — however, followed strict dress codes with surgical masks covering their faces while they talked about the position of women in Islam.

“A woman has rights from an Islamic point of view … it is her right to be able to work, to be educated,” said journalist Asma Khogyani during the panel.

Another panelist, former university professor Zakira Nabil said women would continue to find ways to learn and work. “Whether you want it or not, women exist in this society … if it’s not possible to get an education at school, she will learn knowledge at home,” she told the panel.

Ever since the Taliban government took over Afghanistan, women have been banned from schools and universities, and also restricted from NGOs. Marred by alarming economic crises, Afghani women were forced to turn to self-employed work such as tailoring at home.

In light of international criticism and public uproar, the Taliban government continues to defend itself by stating that they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan culture.

