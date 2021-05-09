Celebs celebrate Mother's Day

05:41 PM | 9 May, 2021
Celebs celebrate Mother's Day
LAHORE – International Mother’s Day is being observed on Sunday to pay homage to mothers and appreciate their roles in lives of their children as the greatest blessing of ALLAH Almighty.

Pakistani stars celebrated the day, which is marked on the second Sunday of May every day, with full spirit with some penning heartfelt notes and sharing adorable pictures on social media.

Actor Imran Abbas shared a photo showing he is kissing feet of his mother. He captioned the photo as, “Beshuk Jannat Maañ ke qadmon ke neechay hai”. I am nothing without you Maañ Ji, my “Jannat” ! May I always keep kissing your feet till I am alive.. Happy Mother’s Day to every mother around the world”.

Actor Marwa Hocan sharing a picture with her mother wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my one and only".

Here is how other stars celebrated the day;

