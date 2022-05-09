Suzuki Pakistan raises prices by up to Rs0.12 million
Share
KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced the third hike for its popular vehicles in a year by increasing the prices of various models by Rs100,000-130,000.
The automobile giant has increased the prices of six locally assembled models including Alto, Wagon R, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi. The new price is effective on current backorder and orders booked from May 9 onwards.
As per the circular issued to the authorized dealers, the new price of the base variant of Alto VX is Rs. 1,475,000 up by Rs50,000.
Suzuki Wagon R now carries a new price of 2,084,000 with a jump of 65,000. The new price of 1000cc Suzuki Cultus is set at Rs. 2,330,00 against the old rate of Rs. 2,250,00.
After a jump of Rs80,000, the basic variant of the newly launched Swift is now priced at 2,774,000. Suzuki Bolan Cargo will be available at Rs 1,315,000 against the old rate of Rs. 1,270,000.
