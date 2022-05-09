Suzuki Pakistan raises prices by up to Rs0.12 million
Web Desk
11:18 PM | 9 May, 2022
Suzuki Pakistan raises prices by up to Rs0.12 million
Source: @suzukipakistan (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced the third hike for its popular vehicles in a year by increasing the prices of various models by Rs100,000-130,000.

The automobile giant has increased the prices of six locally assembled models including Alto, Wagon R, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi. The new price is effective on current backorder and orders booked from May 9 onwards.

As per the circular issued to the authorized dealers, the new price of the base variant of Alto VX is Rs. 1,475,000 up by Rs50,000.

Suzuki Wagon R now carries a new price of 2,084,000 with a jump of 65,000. The new price of 1000cc Suzuki Cultus is set at Rs. 2,330,00 against the old rate of Rs. 2,250,00.

After a jump of Rs80,000, the basic variant of the newly launched Swift is now priced at 2,774,000. Suzuki Bolan Cargo will be available at Rs 1,315,000 against the old rate of Rs. 1,270,000.

Honda increases car prices again 09:55 AM | 26 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HACL) has once against increased the prices of various models by up to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan relaxes Hajj rules to facilitate pilgrims
10:43 PM | 9 May, 2022
President Alvi trashes PM's advisory to remove ...
11:37 PM | 9 May, 2022
Resolution condemning Imran Khan’s remarks ...
08:49 PM | 9 May, 2022
Food minister clears the air about wheat and ...
09:22 PM | 9 May, 2022
Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in case of ...
05:05 PM | 9 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz bans sugar export, orders action ...
04:35 PM | 9 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s personality in new interview – DP ...
12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr