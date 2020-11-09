Lahore second most polluted city in the world as AQI mounts to 448
Share
LAHORE – Global Air quality monitors ranks Lahore the second most polluted city in the world on Monday.
India’s Delhi tops the list with extremely hazardous air quality index (AQI) of 719.
Lahore came in second with an AQI of 432, which is also categorised as “hazardous”.
09-11-2020 11:00; PM2.5 conc. 432.8 μg/m³; 455 Air Quality Index (AQI); #Hazardous ????— LahoreAir (@LahoreSmog) November 9, 2020
Health experts advise people to avoid outdoor activities and to keep windows and doors closed if AQI exceeds 100. The 432 AQI is alarming.
The US Embassy also monitors air quality in major cities of Pakistan, their report states AQI above 600 in parts of the city.
Faisalabad followed Lahore in poor air quality.
LHC summons DC, PDMA head as Lahore smog worsens 02:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Lahore High Court’s has summoned the deputy commissioner Lahore and director-general Provincial ...
Earlier as per the LHC direction, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has to date fined 42,118 vehicles and sealed 53 industries in the Punjab province.
- ‘VACCINE COMING SOON’ — Manufacturer says Covid-19 vaccine ...05:49 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Top Chinese envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss regional ...03:58 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan reopens application for Kamyab Jawan Program – Here’s ...03:34 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to Japan02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 8002:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020