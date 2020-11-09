Lahore second most polluted city in the world as AQI mounts to 448

LAHORE – Global Air quality monitors ranks Lahore the second most polluted city in the world on Monday.

India’s Delhi tops the list with extremely hazardous air quality index (AQI) of 719.

Lahore came in second with an AQI of 432, which is also categorised as “hazardous”.

09-11-2020 11:00; PM2.5 conc. 432.8 μg/m³; 455 Air Quality Index (AQI); #Hazardous ???? — LahoreAir (@LahoreSmog) November 9, 2020

Health experts advise people to avoid outdoor activities and to keep windows and doors closed if AQI exceeds 100. The 432 AQI is alarming.

The US Embassy also monitors air quality in major cities of Pakistan, their report states AQI above 600 in parts of the city.

Faisalabad followed Lahore in poor air quality.

Earlier as per the LHC direction, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has to date fined 42,118 vehicles and sealed 53 industries in the Punjab province.