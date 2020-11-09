Pakistan reopens application for Kamyab Jawan Program – Here’s how to apply
Web Desk
03:34 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reopens application for Kamyab Jawan Program – Here’s how to apply
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government reopened application receiving process for Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) to provide loans under easy condition.

The aim of subsidized loans is to maximise the entrepreneurial potential of youth.

Government has allocated a hundred billion rupees for Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme, the prerequisite is business plans or demanding skills.

The eligible person with right skills can apply for the loan by visiting the Kamyab Jawan portal kamyabjawan.gov.pk

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Kamyab Jawan Program to support unemployed youngsters. Over 200,000 applications from all over Pakistan were received within three days 

Follow these steps to Apply For Kamyab Jawan Program

Visit the official website for Kamyab Jawan Program Portal. Then, apply for the loan.

On the portal, you will find a Read More button below the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). Once you click it, the next page will open.

Click on Apply Online For Loan.

A form will appear on the screen in the next window. Click on the OK button to proceed. You will find a disclaimer note. Read it thoroughly and prepare as instructed.

Fill the form by providing the required information.

While filling the form, keep in mind these points.

Fill the form with your original CNIC number and correct the Issuance date. Id incorrect values are inserted, your application will not be processed on grounds of false verification

Fill info in all required sections provided; as the form shows, all fields are mandatory.

Proceed to Step 2 after filling the form completely. You’ll be led to an affidavit; read it carefully.

Fill the form, submit as guided, and wait your turn. Your complete and submitted applications will be processed within 25-30 working days.

