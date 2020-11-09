Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’

From climate change to human rights and banning culture, actor Ushna Shah has never never shied away from expressing her opinion.

In a recent tweet, the ‘Bewafa’ star has shared her stance on the content of our local dramas.

So #downtonabbey storylines & very similar to Pakistani dramas. If art imitates life, this proves we live 100 years behind the west. I cant be the first to have noticed this? — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 8, 2020

From the past decade, the TV industry is raging the box office of entertainment sector of our country. Artists have not only focusing on producing entertaining content, but also on highlighting stories that educate the masses.

The portrayals of everyday life have helped Pakistani dramas carve their own niche in the entertainment industry, but is seems like that Ushna isn’t satisfied.

According to her, Pakistan is '100 years behind the west.’

The starlet thinks that the story line of British period drama Downton Abbey is more or less similar to Pakistani dramas and said, "So Downton Abbey storylines and very similar to Pakistani dramas. If art imitates life, this proves we live 100 years behind the west. I can't be the first to have noticed this?"

