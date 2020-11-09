Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’

03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’
Share

From climate change to human rights and banning culture, actor Ushna Shah has never never shied away from expressing her opinion.

In a recent tweet, the ‘Bewafa’ star has shared her stance on the content of our local dramas.

From the past decade, the TV industry is raging the box office of entertainment sector of our country. Artists have not only focusing on producing entertaining content, but also on highlighting stories that educate the masses. 

The portrayals of everyday life have helped Pakistani dramas carve their own niche in the entertainment industry, but is seems like that Ushna isn’t satisfied.

According to her, Pakistan is '100 years behind the west.’

The starlet thinks that the story line of British period drama Downton Abbey is more or less similar to Pakistani dramas and said, "So Downton Abbey storylines and very similar to Pakistani dramas. If art imitates life, this proves we live 100 years behind the west. I can't be the first to have noticed this?"

Do you agree with Shah? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali ...
03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 ...
03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to ...
02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80
02:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Shaniera Akram laments Pakistani wedding madness ...
01:19 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
‘I knew he was the one’: Haroon Rashid’s ...
12:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi
03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr