Pakistani military officials to brief Parliament on national security

ISLAMABAD - Military officials will brief parliamentary leaders of National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday on national security issues.

An official statement shared on NA’s Twitter said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has called the meeting of both house of the parliament. The meeting will commence at 2pm on November 11.

PTI’s Parliamentary leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MMA’s Asad Mahmood and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema have been sent invitations to attend the meeting.

The speaker has also invited MQM’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui, BNP-M’s Akhtar Mengal, and BAP’s Khalid Hussain Mangi.

The NA also said that invitations have been sent out to GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and ANP’s Amir Haider Azam Khan.

Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Akber Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan are among the senators, who have been invited.

The NA also extended invitation to federal ministers and special assistants to the prime minister.

Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz are among the federal ministers while PM’s adviser Babar Awan and SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf have also been asked to attend the session.

The NA speaker has sent special invitations to Attorney General Khalid Javed, interim CM of GB Mir Afzal, AJK President Masood Khan and AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider.