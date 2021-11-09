BISE Lahore announces 9th class result 2021
11:11 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of ninth class on Tuesday.
According to the results, 99.35 percent of students cleared the examinations. BISE Lahore officials said that 269,493 students appeared in the ninth class exams.
Ninth class examinations were conducted as per the coronavirus policy regarding annual papers.
Ninth class students can download their results from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore website.
