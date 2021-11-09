ECB chief Tom Harrison arrives in Pakistan to repair ties with PCB
LAHORE – England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison on Tuesday arrived in Lahore to repair the ties with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Harrison is scheduled to meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja this afternoon to ease the tension between the two boards. English cricket’s top administrator has flown to Pakistan to establish relations with PCB.
In his brief visit, the ECB chief will discuss England’s visit to Pakistan in 2022.
Harrison’s visit to Pakistan is brief as he is due in the UAE later this week for an International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives’ meeting.
Relations between Pakistan and English cricket boards were strained after England cancelled its Pakistan tour in September, citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” as the reason behind their decision, just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns.

