ANP’s Zahid Khan decides to join PML-N

PESHAWAR – The leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and former senator, Zahid Khan, has decided to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Zahid Khan, who hails from Lower Dir, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called him and invited him to join PML-N. He also mentioned that during his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London in 2023, he was given the same offer.

He said that he had told Shehbaz Sharif that he did not want to continue in politics, but the premier responded by saying that people like him should not leave politics and that his joining the party would strengthen it further.

He added that he was joining PML-N due to differences with the leadership of ANP.

Zahid Khan will formally join PML-N tomorrow and announce his decision in his ancestral town of Udi Gram, Dir.