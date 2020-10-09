TikTok ban divides social media in Pakistan
LAHORE – Twitter in Pakistan has filled with mixed reaction after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a ban on widely popular social media app, TikTok, with immediate effect.

The short-video sharing app was blocked in the country after it failed to comply with instructions regarding removing vulgar, indecent and nude content. 

TikTok blocked in Pakistan again

Twitter users have shared some hilarious memes with mostly opposing the ban on TikTok and some throwing weight behind the PTA move. 

The users also expressed sympathy with Jannat Mirza, a top tictoker, as she reached 10 million followers yesterday. 

Here are some reactions collected from Twitter;

