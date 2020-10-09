TikTok ban divides social media in Pakistan
LAHORE – Twitter in Pakistan has filled with mixed reaction after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a ban on widely popular social media app, TikTok, with immediate effect.
The short-video sharing app was blocked in the country after it failed to comply with instructions regarding removing vulgar, indecent and nude content.
Twitter users have shared some hilarious memes with mostly opposing the ban on TikTok and some throwing weight behind the PTA move.
The users also expressed sympathy with Jannat Mirza, a top tictoker, as she reached 10 million followers yesterday.
Here are some reactions collected from Twitter;
Jannat Mirza right now 😂#TikTok pic.twitter.com/j1obVlIZxa— Brown boy (@itzhamas) October 9, 2020
After hearing the news of #TikTok ban in Pakistan— _H@rîs_ (@imharis_10) October 9, 2020
Kusry : pic.twitter.com/qqQoewwYqG
Feeling sad for Jannat Mirza who recently got 10 million Followers on #TikTok pic.twitter.com/Cdg5SQw9AX— رمشا طاھر (@rimshatahir54) October 9, 2020
Tiktokers right know: #TikTok pic.twitter.com/ptL2k1Y2WN— Momin Malik 🇵🇰 🇹🇷 (@realMominMalik) October 9, 2020
Jannat Mirza : thanks to 10M people for following me on tiktok.— Ayesha (@DelicateAshiii) October 9, 2020
PTA banned TikTok next day
Jannat Mirza : 🤣🤣🤣 #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/Zvd9fNWdGw
When I hear this news 😂#TikTok pic.twitter.com/Wupp9eJcg9— USMAN KH (@Usman____kh) October 9, 2020
Nation to @PTAofficialpk right now #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/vvo6vblI7G— Malik_S (@Malik_Says__) October 9, 2020
