TikTok ban divides social media in Pakistan

LAHORE – Twitter in Pakistan has filled with mixed reaction after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) imposed a ban on widely popular social media app, TikTok, with immediate effect.

The short-video sharing app was blocked in the country after it failed to comply with instructions regarding removing vulgar, indecent and nude content.

Twitter users have shared some hilarious memes with mostly opposing the ban on TikTok and some throwing weight behind the PTA move.

The users also expressed sympathy with Jannat Mirza, a top tictoker, as she reached 10 million followers yesterday.

Here are some reactions collected from Twitter;

After hearing the news of #TikTok ban in Pakistan



Kusry : pic.twitter.com/qqQoewwYqG — _H@rîs_ (@imharis_10) October 9, 2020

Feeling sad for Jannat Mirza who recently got 10 million Followers on #TikTok pic.twitter.com/Cdg5SQw9AX — رمشا طاھر (@rimshatahir54) October 9, 2020