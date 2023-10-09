Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig leave fans smitten with wedding dance video

Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep their fans and followers on their toes with a plethora of PDA-filled Instagram posts and engaging vlogs on YouTube.

With Jafry and his wife's romantic gestures continuing to exude couple goals, netizens also love the newlywed couple. They have become one of the most beloved influencer couples amongst Pakistanis around the world.

Recently, Jafry and his enchanting wife set the dance floor on fire with their breathtaking performance to the chart-topping Bollywood hit 'Tere Vaaste' at a recent family wedding.

This scintillating video, making waves across social media and swiftly garnering immense attention, showcases the lovebirds in a mesmerizing display of perfectly synchronized dance moves. However, it's the moment when Ayesha excitedly leaps toward Shahveer, and the couple engages in a spellbinding twirl that truly steals the show.

The video captures the duo in resplendent, wedding-appropriate attire, adding an extra layer of glamour to their performance. Ayesha graces the screen in a captivating lehenga adorned with celestial mirror work, elegantly paired with a short pink 'choli' and a marvellous dupatta gracefully draped over her shoulder.

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-09/1696857685-5301.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-09/1696857688-6172.jpeg

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber with a massive fan following. Ayesha, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.