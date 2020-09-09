Is Jannat Mirza quitting TikTok?

01:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Is Jannat Mirza quitting TikTok?
Share

Jannat Mirza is undoubtedly Pakistan’s biggest TikTok star. With more than 8 million follower, Mirza is ranked number 1 in the TikTok world. 

While she has managed to impress the masses with her lip-synching videos, it seems that we might not get to see more videos from Jannat very soon.

View this post on Instagram

Wipe it down.👅 . . . Lens by @freshtone.pk

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_) on

Recently, Jannat Mirza took to Instagram to reveal that her TikTok account has been ghost-banned by the app. Previously, she shared that she witnessed a major drop in in the number of followers she has.

Now, Mirza has announced that she will quit TikTok soon.  She’s disappointed at how all her content has been put under review as she shared screenshots of the message “this video is under review and can’t be shared right now,” popping up on the top of the screen as soon as she uploads a new video.

Earlier in July, Mirza gained immense popularity after starring in Sarmad Qadeer's hit music video “Shayar.”

She will soon be making her Pakistani movie debut as well. Helmed by Syed Noor, the Punjabi film is shot in a village and Lollywood actress Saima is playing the role of her mother.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka ...
04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' ...
03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Sick of this Ertuğrul debate: Sonya Hussyn
02:50 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Noman Ijaz slammed for shamelessly admitting ...
02:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Is Jannat Mirza quitting TikTok?
01:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Aamir Khan’s brother reveals how Karan Johar ...
12:37 PM | 9 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover
04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr