Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series

05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
Dirilis: Ertugrul is has broken many records and continues to make waves internationally.

US singer Cardi B has been binging on Turkish shows lately and after finishing ‘Kösem Sultan’ she asked her fans to suggest any other Turkish shows that she could watch.

Fans and producers of the hit Turkish drama have advised the rapper to watch Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Riyaad Minty, digital director of TRT and the producer of the series, responded to Cardi’s Tweet, saying, “Definitely watch Resurrection: Ertugrul. It’s an epic show. Available on Netflix and YouTube.”

Minty further urged Ertugrul fans to encourage Cardi B to watch the drama by telling her as to why they love the it.

He said, “#Ertugrul fans - Cardi B is looking for a new Turkish show to watch. Reply to her tweet with your favourite Ertugrul gif and let her know why you love the show! #Eyvallah.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

