No more early closure of markets in Punjab
LAHORE – The new government in the country’s most populous province has allowed markets to remain open past 9 pm to facilitate the trader’s community.
The restricted timings for markets were put in place by former CM Hamza Shahbaz to conserve energy amid rising petroleum product prices, however, the traders community had been demanding an end to the restriction for months.
CM Elahi also revoked weekly lockdowns in major cities which were imposed by the coalition government under Hamza Shahbaz.
PTI-backed Punjab CM also ordered the secretary of the industry to issue a notification in this regard and inform all the relevant authorities including the district administrations about the changes.
Earlier, the PML-N government restricted businesses to close at 9 pm to conserve energy amid a widening power shortfall.
