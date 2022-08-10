Pakistan slams Indian govt’s move to mark August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly denounced the Indian government's move to mark Pakistan's Independence Day, August 14, as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.
In a statement, Foreign Office strongly condemned the Modi-led Hindutva-inspired government’s mischievous move to express solidarity with silent marches centered on 75 refugee colonies.
Indian leading publication reported that August 14 will be marked as a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of our people.
Responding to Indian propaganda, Foreign Office said the Modi-led government was attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through the distorted interpretation of history to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947.
It said, If Indian leaders genuinely care about agony, suffering, and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities.
Foreign Office maintained that the last seven decades had been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham.
The country of 1.41 billion was an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that had no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who were faced with discrimination, persecution, and political and socio-economic exclusion, the statement added.
Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day to be ... 05:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day will be celebrated at the Wembley Arena on August 14 this year, a senior ...
Islamabad also cautioned New Delhi to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honor the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future.
Pakistan strongly condemns spree of violence ... 04:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan has denounced the heavy-handed treatment by Hindutva-inspired Indian authorities ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan slams Indian govt’s move to mark August 14 as ‘Partition ...05:44 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
-
- ARY CEO booked, news head arrested as TV station taken off air over ...04:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Grenade attack kills one, wounds five others in Balochistan's Khuzdar03:51 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to Karbala's martyrs on Ashura03:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Sana Fakhar's new workout video goes viral03:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video in swimming pool sets ...01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022