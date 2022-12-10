#MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl to star in a music video with CJ Dhillon
Ayesha, nicknamed Mano, has shared the first poster of the upcoming song
Viral dance sensation Ayesha’s overnight fame is very unique as she was propelled to unprecedented after she grooved at her best friend's wedding on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray' remix.
Now, she has reportedly signed a handful of mid-tier brand endorsements and put her green dress up for auction. Moreover, she is also gearing up for the release of her song 'Sukoon' alongside CJ Dhillon – an Indian singer and entrepreneur who resides in Chandigarh.
Ayesha, nicknamed Mano, was already quite popular on TikTok and now she is going places with her first modeling assignment for an abaya brand and appearance in a music video.
She took to her official Instagram handle to share the first poster of the upcoming song.
Needless to say, Ayesha is certainly capitalising on her newfound fame, and fans can't wait for her music video to release.
Her video clips are garnering millions of views on social media, and have divided the internet with some people loving her while others questioning the hype surrounding her.
Moreover, she is reportedly also auctioning the green mehndi dress that she wore in her viral dance video for Rs0.3 million.
