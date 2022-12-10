Pakistani forces kill four TTP militants in KP operation

PESHAWAR – Counter Terrorism Department and law enforcers killed four terrorists of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged late Friday.

CTD spokesperson claimed eliminating militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the northwestern district amid rising attacks by the terror outfit.

The militants opened indiscriminate firing on the raiding teams, leading to a gun battle. Lateef Khan, Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Adil, and Zahidullah are identified as dead terrorists. Three of them reportedly hailed from Peshawar while a member came from Afghanistan.

Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of terrorists involved in target killings, blasts on police stations, and police mobiles.

CTD conducted the operation after receiving information about a group of terrorists who were planning a major operation in the Jaruba area of the Nowshera district.

Later, officials cleared the operation after the search operation.

TTP recently intensified their attacks against the country’s northwest and southwest since the group announced ending ceasefire with Pakistan.

Pakistan Army and other law enforcement officials also continued several operations against the terror groups in their strongholds in far-flung districts along the Afghan border.