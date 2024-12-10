Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shaheen Afridi just one wicket away from breaking father-in-law’s record

LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is just one step away from breaking his father-in-law Shahid Afridi’s record.

The left-arm pacer is scheduled to play the first of three-match T20I series against South Africa in Durban today, December 10. He is just one wicket away to surpass the record of his father-in-law for most T20 wickets.

The record for the most T20 international wickets for Pakistan is held by Haris Rauf, who has taken 110 wickets in 75 innings. In second place is Shadab Khan, who has taken 107 wickets in 96 innings.

In the elite list, Shahid Afridi stands at third with 97 wickets in 73 innings, while his son-in-law is at fourth place with 97 wickets in 96 innings.

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal stands at fifth place as he has taken 85 wickets in 63 T20 internationals.

Pakistan is all set to face South Africa in an all-format series for the first time since 2019, which will begin with the first of three T20Is on Tuesday at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Pakistan’s T20I squad reached Durban on Friday and has taken part in two training sessions.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 December at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, respectively. The three ODIs will take place on 17, 19 and 22 December followed by the Centurion Test on 26 December and Cape Town Test on 3 January.

