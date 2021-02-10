NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs1.53 per unit

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs1.53 per unit hike in electricity tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism for the month of December.

The notification issued in this regard cited Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested an increase of Rs. 0.80, whereas the increase of Rs 0.53 has been made.

The authority held a public hearing on January 27 following the Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA). The additional amount will be collected in February 2021 bills.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the hike in electricity rates by 3.24 per unit for various consumers of Karachi.