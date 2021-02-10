Three factory workers burn to death in Karachi's Baldia
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
Three factory workers burn to death in Karachi's Baldia
KARACHI – At least three employees of a thread factory were burnt to death on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a thread factory in Baldia Town Sector 5 area of Sindh capital.

The fire quickly engulfed three floors of the factory while some of the workers were present in the factory when the fire broke out.

Four of the fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel started operation and brought the fire under control after five hours.

Provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also arrived at the spot. He was told that the fire probably started due to a short circuit. Rescue vehicle and medical teams also rushed to the thread factory spot due as the fire intensified.

The firefighters break the shutters of the factory and recovered three dead bodies. The dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

