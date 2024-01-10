Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane gets eight-year sentence for rape

Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was found guilty of rape on Wednesday and given an eight-year prison sentence by a Kathmandu court.

According to the Kathmandu Post the Nepal leg-spinner was formally sentenced on January 10 after a one-judge panel of the Kathmandu District Court found him guilty of raping an eighteen-year-old girl last month.

Lamichhane received a mandate from the court to compensate her for Rs200,000 (about US $1,506) and a fine of Rs300,000 (about US $2,260).

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) threatened to suspend Lamichhane, the team's captain at the time, in early September 2023 as a result of a warrant for his arrest being issued in Kathmandu.

A complaint against Lamichhane was filed at a police station in Kathmandu, which led to his sentencing.

Following the notification of his ban, Lamichhane was forced to withdraw from the CPL 2022 tournament while playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the West Indies.

When he arrived back in Kathmandu at the beginning of October, he was arrested.