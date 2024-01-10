Pakistani music director Parmesh Adiwal embraces Islam

Film and music director Parmesh Adiwal recently embraced Islam and shared an Instagram post to announce his conversion to his fans.
Adiwal also performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia, and shared sentimental moments from his religious journey.
Previously a member of the Hindu community, Adiwal converted and changed his name to Muhammad, paying respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The music director received congratulatory messages from many of his industry fellows. From Feroze Khan to Mohib Mirza, stars sent their warmest welcome to the Aao Lay Kar Chaloun director.
“Tajdar-e-haram,” captioned Adiwal on Instagram.
Actor Mohib Mirza commented, “MashAllah Chaa Gaye” while Feroze Khan wrote, “Bhai” followed by a heart emoji.
Adiwal is credited with directions for music video, titled, Rab Rakha, from the film Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and also co-directed Ishrat Made In China. Adiwal also directed Falak Shabir’s song Yaar Mila de and viral hit song Jitni Punjabi by Billy X.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.
Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.55
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.63
|756.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.06
|36.41
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|332.42
|334.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
