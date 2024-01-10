Pakistani music director Parmesh Adiwal embraces Islam

Film and music director Parmesh Adiwal recently embraced Islam and shared an Instagram post to announce his conversion to his fans.

Adiwal also performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia, and shared sentimental moments from his religious journey.

Previously a member of the Hindu community, Adiwal converted and changed his name to Muhammad, paying respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The music director received congratulatory messages from many of his industry fellows. From Feroze Khan to Mohib Mirza, stars sent their warmest welcome to the Aao Lay Kar Chaloun director.

“Tajdar-e-haram,” captioned Adiwal on Instagram.

Actor Mohib Mirza commented, “MashAllah Chaa Gaye” while Feroze Khan wrote, “Bhai” followed by a heart emoji.

Adiwal is credited with directions for music video, titled, Rab Rakha, from the film Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and also co-directed Ishrat Made In China. Adiwal also directed Falak Shabir’s song Yaar Mila de and viral hit song Jitni Punjabi by Billy X.