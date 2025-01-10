What is cost of private Hajj in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs has made an important decision regarding Hajj 2025, allowing private Hajj organizing companies and their subsidiaries to begin bookings.

The details of the private Hajj packages have also been released.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, booking for the private Hajj scheme will be open from January 10 to January 31, 2025. Various Hajj packages under the private scheme are available on the ministry’s website.

He stated that the basic Hajj package for the private scheme ranges from approximately Rs1.1 million to Rs2.15 million. Hajj organizing companies will conduct bookings for private Hajj pilgrims according to agreements made under the SPA (Special Package Agreement).

The spokesperson further mentioned that packages exceeding Rs3 million will require approval from the Hajj Policy Formulation Committee. At the time of approval for packages above Rs3 million, the organizing companies must provide complete details.

He also mentioned that the details of those buying and selling Hajj packages worth more than Rs3 million will be shared with the FBR and relevant authorities.

The spokesperson advised private Hajj pilgrims to verify bookings through the ministry’s website and the “Pak Hajj” mobile app. Transactions should only be made through the company’s bank account, and the agreement for services must be requested.

Citizens were urged to thoroughly understand the details of the Hajj package services when booking through private companies.