Punjab imposes smart lockdown in several areas of 7 cities till July 24
Share
LAHORE - The Punjab government has impose smart lockdown in different areas of the seven big cities of the province in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
According to a notification issued by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare department Punjab on Thursday night, lockdown would be imposed in several areasof Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.
The smart lockdown would remain intact in the these cities till July 24.
In the provincial capital, the smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas of A-2 block Township, EME Society, Chungi Amarsadhu Bazar and connected areas, Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme, WAPDA Town, C-Block Johar Town and Green City.
Basic necessary products like food and health facilities will remain opened in the areas during the lockdown.
- IMF predicts recovery in Pakistan's economy during 202112:12 AM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 245,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,105 confirmed ...11:08 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- School of Tomorrow – The world’s premier schools & societies ...10:11 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran intervenes as PIA suffers setbacks over license scandal09:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Punjab’s youngest MPA Sania Ashiq tests positive for coronavirus08:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip ...01:41 PM | 10 Jul, 2020
- Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama to speak at UN's ...11:55 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- I will not no longer do item songs in films: Sadaf Sabzwari11:45 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020