Web Desk
10:35 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in several areas of 7 cities till July 24
LAHORE - The Punjab government has impose smart lockdown in different areas of the seven big cities of the province in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare department Punjab on Thursday night, lockdown would be imposed in several areasof Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

The smart lockdown would remain intact in the these cities till July 24.

In the provincial capital, the smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas of A-2 block Township, EME Society, Chungi Amarsadhu Bazar and connected areas, Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme, WAPDA Town, C-Block Johar Town and Green City.

Basic necessary products like food and health facilities will remain opened in the areas during the lockdown.

