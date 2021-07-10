Crocodile eats 4-year-old girl alive in front of his mother in Sukkur

SUKKUR – A four-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and eaten alive by a giant crocodile near Sukkur’s Nara Canal on Friday, the police revealed Saturday.

Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the giant deadly reptile in an abrupt attack grabbed a minor child, identified as Saeeda Mahar - a resident of the nearby village of Bargah, who was washing clothes along with her mother at the bank of Nara canal.

The mother of the deceased girl reportedly managed to evade the attack of lizard-like reptile, while the predator taken the little girl in the water and eaten her alive – the villagers claimed that the crocodile was around 16 feet long.

Local residents while speaking with a news outlet told that, despite multiple complaints to the Wildlife Department and local administration, no one turned up so far and it’s being normal as these giant animals used to come out of the canal and attack villagers.

The residents further mentioned another incident of recent times in which a little girl along with scores of people got injured in a similar attack.

Furthermore, officials of Sindh Wildlife told a publication that around 500 crocodiles of different species are currently present in the Nara Canal - the longest canal in Pakistan, running for about 360 kilometers.