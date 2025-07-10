realme, PM Youth Program launch National PUBG Tournament with ₨1 Million Prize Pool

LAHORE – Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme announced a strategic partnership with Prime Minister Youth Program to launch National PUBG Tournament in major push for Pakistan’s growing esports landscape.

The tournament features massive ₨1 million prize pool along with exclusive realme 14 Series smartphones for winners, promising to be one of the biggest mobile gaming events in the country. This landmark initiative is aimed at empowering Pakistani youth and accelerating the development of the country’s digital and gaming ecosystem. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment between realme and the Prime Minister Youth Program to create meaningful opportunities for the nation’s youth through technology, gaming, and innovation.

“realme has always believed in the power of youth. By joining forces with the Prime Minister Youth Program, we aim to inspire a new generation of gamers and help establish esports as a viable and rewarding career path in Pakistan,” said Ethan Yin, CEO of realme.

National PUBG Tournament will be open to players across Pakistan, providing a platform for the country’s most talented mobile gamers to compete and showcase their skills on a national level. With a high-stakes prize pool and cutting-edge technology on the line, the tournament is set to generate widespread excitement in the gaming community.

The tournament also marks the debut of the realme 14 Series, featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset and bionic cooling system, offering up to 90 FPS for an unparalleled gaming experience. These devices are built for performance, targeting both hardcore gamers and general users looking for speed and reliability.

Building on the success of realme’s previous nationwide gaming competitions, this event reiterates the brand’s long-term vision to elevate esports in Pakistan and offer real-world rewards for gaming talent.

Registrations for the tournament will open shortly, with realme encouraging participation from gaming communities, students, and competitive players from all regions. Further details, including tournament structure and registration timelines, will be announced via realme’s official channels and social media platforms.

This collaboration between realme and the Prime Minister Youth Program stands as a milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, fostering talent, enabling innovation, and putting the country’s gamers on the global esports map.