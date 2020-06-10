Woman dies, 18 hurt as roof of NADRA office caves in Punjab
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:43 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
KHANEWAL – A woman lost her life while another 18 people sustained injuries after the roof of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Mian Channu office caved in on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, roof of NADRA Mian Channu building caved in suddenly when people were sitting in the office for their issues.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Ijaz Anjum.

The Rescuers recovered body of a woman and 18 injured from the debris. One critical injured was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal and remaining to the THQ Mian Channu, they informed.

The deceased was identified as Naziran Parveen (35) a resident of Kachi Abadi Mian Channu.

The injured included: Zahoor Ahmed, Zain-ur-Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Asif Ali, Intazar Hussain, Tariq Javid, Muhammad Sohail, Imran, Asif, Asadullah, Shamim Bibi, Akhtar, Shamim, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ishfaq, Hameedan Bibi, Shahid Sharif and Iqra Tariq.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said that operation has been completed and all the injured were shifted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation.

Zaheer Sherazi said that high-alert was issued to all hospitals and the administrations were also directed to provide bettertreatment facilities to the injured.

