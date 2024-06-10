Search

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to tie knot on June 23

Web Desk
01:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to tie knot on June 23
Source: social media

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie knot with her longtime partner, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to be an intimate event, attended by close friends, family.

Sonakshi and Zaheer never confirmed their relationship, but fans and media were quick enough to catch air of their relationship through their unusual public appearances and social media posts. 

The duo's rumored romance is said to have begun during the filming of 2022 comedy, drama Double XL, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life connection.

The couple's wedding invitation, designed to resemble magazine cover, features the intriguing message, The rumours are true.

Sonakshi's wedding will be held at the popular venue Bastian in Mumbai, is expected to be a glamorous affair, with guests requested to dress in formal attire.

As Sonakshi and Zaheer prepare to start this new chapter in their lives, fans are excited to witness the union of two talented individuals who have captivated audiences with their on-screen performances.

The daughter of legend Bollywood actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

