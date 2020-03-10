Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 9 more cases in Karachi
KARACHI – Coronavirus cases toll rises to 16 in Pakistan after nine more persons have been tested positive for the deadly virus in Karach.
Sindh Health Department has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in Karachi, taking the number of patients in the province to 13.
One patient has successfully recovered and has been sent home while 12 are still under treatment.
Six people infected with coronavirus reached Karachi from Syria via Doha while three other arrived in the city from London via Dubai.
Special assistant to the prime minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said on his official Twitter handle on Monday that the number of coronavirus patients reached 16 after nine more cases were reported in Karachi.
240/ I can confirm 9 new cases of #COVID19 in Karachi. All these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case. Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan.— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 9, 2020
