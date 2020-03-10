PSL 2020 —Match 24: Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars stunned Peshawar Zalmi in a nail-biting thriller of the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of this year's PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium. Zalmi registered a total of 187 runs; Qalandars achieved the target in the last over.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 8 wickets in the 23rd match in Lahore. Batting first Karachi Kings scored 187 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars achieved the target for the loss of 2 wickets in 19.1 overs.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Sohail Akhtar (capt), Samit Patel, David Weise, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (capt), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali