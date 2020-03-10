Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan tortured in London

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan got injured after being attacked in London today (Tuesday).

According to media reports, Dr Adnan was attacked by some unknown persons when he was going out for the daily evening walk. Two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to attack him.

The injured doctor sustained injuries on head, face and chest and was shifted to a hospital.

Dr Adnan was already receiving threats on phone for many weeks. The victim handed over all evidences to the police.

A Sharif family spokesman confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan, saying, “The cowardly attack on Dr Adnan is condemnable.

Police confirmed they had received a complaint of assault.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also condemned the attack.