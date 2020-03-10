Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan tortured in London
Share
LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan got injured after being attacked in London today (Tuesday).
According to media reports, Dr Adnan was attacked by some unknown persons when he was going out for the daily evening walk. Two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to attack him.
The injured doctor sustained injuries on head, face and chest and was shifted to a hospital.
Dr Adnan was already receiving threats on phone for many weeks. The victim handed over all evidences to the police.
A Sharif family spokesman confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan, saying, “The cowardly attack on Dr Adnan is condemnable.
Police confirmed they had received a complaint of assault.
PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also condemned the attack.
- Edhi foundation donates US$200,000 to Iran to counter coronavirus11:27 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
-
- Xi visit Wuhan as coronavirus cases steadily decline in China10:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Kashmiris killed by ...09:31 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll09:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2020
- Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend ...02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019