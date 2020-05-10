CSD launches Ramadan e-Booklet for parents to sort their kids’ daily schedules

SHARJAH - The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, has launched an interactive Ramadan e-Booklet in both Arabic and English to assist parents who want to do a perfect job with organising their children’s tasks, home responsibilities, leisure time, whilst also encouraging them to learn positive behaviors.

The link to download the booklet is available at @childsafetyuae, CSD’s social handle for Twitter and Instagram.

CSD has tied up with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to distribute these booklets electronically to all private schools across the emirate. This collaboration has been forged to ensure maximum outreach to families of school-going children across all age groups, so they are able to benefit from the interactive booklet featuring weekly schedules, a list of suggested tasks that can be easily done at home, in addition to art and craft activities and fun puzzles.

The weekly schedule also comes with a handy performance evaluation system that helps parents assess their child’s performance in four categories: ‘improve yourself’, ‘good’, ‘very good’ and ‘excellent’. Each category is attractively color-coded to offer children the added motivation to excel in their tasks.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, said: “The purpose behind introducing these interactive booklets is to offer parents and children a proper routine to follow within our almost entirely homebound lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic. This easy-to-use booklet is ripe with dynamic and fun content, which offers families a great opportunity to ensure their child’s personal growth and create a positive environment at home. While designing the booklet’s contents, we made sure to enrich it with equal parts education and entertainment in a bid to instill positive behaviors and the religious practices of Ramadan, which will ultimately bring families closer together.”

“The weekly timetables will instill a sense of responsibility in children towards their homes and parents, and draw their attention to the importance of making the most of their free time to learn and acquire new skills and expand their knowledge. The booklet poses interesting challenges too – to encourage children to innovate and turn them into opportunities,” she added.

Pointing out the importance of cooperation between relevant entities in ensuring that social campaigns and initiatives generate impactful and value-added results, Al Yafei lauded SPEA’s partnership with CSD in distributing the booklets to families of school-going children in Sharjah.

HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA stressed the importance of such initiatives in promoting a culture of community service and reasserted SPEA’s proactive approach to forging strategic partnerships with relevant entities and institutions to achieve their shared community-minded goals.

Al Hashimi also said that the process of learning goes beyond academics to build knowledge, life skills, and intellect that promote responsible behavior, in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Noting that SPEA and CSD were natural partners, Al Hashimi lauded CSD’s efforts to raise awareness on child safety issues, enable the creation of safe and healthy learning environments for them, and provide children with the tools to boost their knowledge and confidence.