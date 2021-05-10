After Twitter suspension, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut

02:23 PM | 10 May, 2021
After Twitter suspension, Instagram takes action against Kangana Ranaut
The unapologetic and fiery Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has been calling out Instagram over the weekend for taking down her posts where she speaks about 'demolishing' Covid.

The Queen star has alleged with a sarcastic jibe at Instagram saying there is a Covid fan club considering they deleted her posts aiming towards the end of the virus.

“Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club - awesome".

Further, the 34-year-old wrote, "It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,” her Instagram story read.

Recently, Ranaut tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself. Kangana shared the news on her social media handles.

“I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” 

Earlier, Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended, after she posted a series of tweets perceived to be controversial.

India is battling a brutal second COVID wave with over 4,000 deaths a day, compounded by a severe shortage of oxygen and other medical resources.

