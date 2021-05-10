Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine
05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue as tension grows in Palestine and its surrounding settlements amid violence erupting as hundreds of worshippers get attacked by Israeli defence forces during prayers on the night of Layla’tul’Qadr, near Al-Aqsa mosque.

Netizens from all around the globe have been addressing the injustice and speaking up about the attack. The general disappointment and shock towards utter silence from the world leaders have been highlighted

Amid the protests, Pakistani celebrities have also stepped forward as they took a stand and called for peace.

The Suno Chanda star Farhan Saeed was deeply aggravated and saddened as he tweeted in support of the injustice

"The world's deafening silence is criminal! How can the international community sit back and watch this happen? This IS terrorism!!"

"I am sickened & disgusted. How can you attack a place of a worship & attack defenceless worshippers? And yet again, the world will stay silent on Israel’s continuous oppression on Palestine. Ya Allah reham! ", Azim Ahar tweeted.

On Friday, Israeli police had fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by illegal Jewish settlers.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah - a neighbourhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction in a long-running legal case.

Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine
05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021

