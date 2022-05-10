FM Bilawal Bhutto vows to strengthen ties with China
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its ties with China through the rapid implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He expressed these views while addressing the high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative, held in virtual format in New York.
In his video address, Bilawal Bhutto lauded China’s initiative to launch GDI and termed it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts towards implementation of globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals.
The foreign minister urged the Global Development Initiative Group of Friends to address the challenges faced by the developing world.
Recalling the multiple crises posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and geo-political developments, with disproportionate and devastating impacts on the Global South, he expressed deep concern over the reversal of progress in the implementation of SDGs.
Bilawal Bhutto urged the international community to mobilise adequate resources for SDGs and fulfill the commitment of providing at least 100 billion dollars annually in climate finance.
