In a significant diplomatic revelation, CNN has reported that India reached out to the United States to help de-escalate rising military tensions with Pakistan, following a series of powerful retaliatory strikes by Islamabad.

According to the report, the outreach came after Pakistan’s military launched a coordinated and forceful response to Indian aggression, inflicting substantial damage to critical infrastructure and military targets. Sources suggest that the economic impact on India was severe, estimated at nearly $838 billion, with its stock market facing a near collapse amid panic and uncertainty.

Faced with escalating military and economic pressures, New Delhi is said to have contacted Washington to mediate and prevent further deterioration of the situation. The U.S. government reportedly responded by opening backchannel communications with both sides, urging restraint and calling for a return to diplomacy.

While Indian officials have yet to publicly confirm the request, the CNN report has drawn global attention, emphasizing the high stakes involved when two nuclear-armed neighbors engage in conflict.

Analysts note that Pakistan’s response, both militarily and diplomatically, was swift and strategic, aimed at restoring deterrence while maintaining regional credibility. Meanwhile, the U.S. is believed to be playing a key role in quietly steering both nations toward dialogue.

This development comes at a time when the international community is closely watching South Asia, concerned that any further escalation could have far-reaching consequences. The reported losses highlight not just the cost of conflict, but the urgent need for a long-term peace framework between the two rivals.

In a statement issued later today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the United States for its timely intervention, and extended special thanks to former President Donald Trump for his personal efforts in promoting peace in South Asia.