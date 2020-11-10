PM Imran to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone on 21st

PESHAWAR – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the Rashakai Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 21.

Qaisar announced while speaking to media on Monday after a meeting on the Rashakai Economic Zone inauguration at the residence of Arbab Sher Ali Khan who is chairman of CPEC Committee Chairman and National Assembly member Federal. Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak was also present on the occasion.

The Rashakai Economic Zone will boost trade and development of the region.

Qaiser said that the PTI government had focused on trade with Afghanistan as it stabilise the economy and prosperity of the entire region, this will introduce a new era of development that will further develop our economy.

He said, our government is taking all possible steps to develop the country’s economy on modern lies, besides ensuring the welfare of the people and promoting trade with neighboring countries. Trade expansion with Afghanistan would not only provide employment opportunities to the people of both countries but would also bring peace in the region. The new zone would employ around 200,000 people.

Reiterating the peace in the region, he said peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan. Our government wants to further strengthen its trade ties with central Asian countries which would not be possible without peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

A CPEC conference is being held in Peshawar on the 13th of November.

Speaker National assembly also confirmed that Pakistan will formally invite Afghanistan to join CPEC so that the country could be put on the track of development. A better economic condition will help to counter terrorism and extremism in both countries.