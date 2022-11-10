TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
08:49 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dance videos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

Needless to say, the TikToker looked gorgeous as she danced to groovy song Punjabi Jachde from the Punjabi film "Kulche Chole".

Dolly's has managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. She enjoys a massive fan following of 12 million admirers on TikTok.

TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with ... 04:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

Enchanting, pretty, and stunning are some words that are synonymous with the TikToker beauty Dolly, a famed Pakistani ...

More From This Category
Mishi Khan lambastes Rabia Anum for GMP drama
09:16 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Malala and husband Asser Malik get candid about ...
10:12 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Syra Yousaf dazzles fans with latest bridal shoot
08:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s beach video goes viral
06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar all praise for rising star Nirmala ...
05:09 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Pakistani celebs troll Irfan Pathan's 'graceless' ...
05:40 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mishi Khan lambastes Rabia Anum for GMP drama
09:16 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr