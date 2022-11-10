TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.
The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dance videos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.
Needless to say, the TikToker looked gorgeous as she danced to groovy song Punjabi Jachde from the Punjabi film "Kulche Chole".
Dolly's has managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. She enjoys a massive fan following of 12 million admirers on TikTok.
TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with ... 04:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Enchanting, pretty, and stunning are some words that are synonymous with the TikToker beauty Dolly, a famed Pakistani ...
