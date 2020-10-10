7 best Netflix series to binge watch right now

10:31 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
7 best Netflix series to binge watch right now
Netflix offers plenty of options for everyone. Split into different categories such as romance, comedy, drama and horror, there are plenty of options to entertain yourself over the weekend or a lazy Tuesday night.

From the classics that are a must watch for everyone to some sparkling new gems, get some snacks ready and prepare for a marathon.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best binge worthy shows on Netflix right now that you need to be on your watchlist:

Emily in Paris

Living her best life 🥖🇫🇷💋

Ratched

Blackmail is a dish best served over drinks.

Haunting of Bly Manor

Welcome home, @carlagugino.

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Swipe to explode the Glenn! ➡️ #TheGoodPlace

Masaba Masaba

Serious Men

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

